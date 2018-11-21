Paul Boyle graduates from Connacht Academy to sign first professional contract

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce that back row Paul Boyle has signed his first professional contract with the province. The contract will keep the 21 year old at the Sportsground up to the end of the 2020-21 season.

Boyle made his Connacht debut away to Munster last season and has gone on to make seven further appearance in the Connacht jersey so far this season.

Originally from Gorey in Co Wexford, he previously captained the Ireland Under 20’s side at the World Rugby Championship. He has been part of the Connacht Academy since 2017.

Announcing the contract signing, Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend said: “Paul Boyle has impressed me hugely this season. He is a big powerful player who shows real maturity both in how he plays the game and how he conducts himself off the field. He will be an important player for us in the coming seasons.”

Following his contract signing, Paul Boyle added: “I am hugely proud to graduate form the Connacht Academy and sign my first professional contract with the province. I have enjoyed the season so far and have been privileged to get the opportunity to contribute when called on. It is an exciting time to be part of the Connacht squad and we extremely ambitious about what we can achieve in the seasons ahead.”