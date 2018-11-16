Current track
Title
Artist

Over The Line County Senior Hurling Final Roadshow – Liam Mellows

Written by on 16 November 2018

On Sunday next, Liam Mellows and St Thomas face each other in the Salthill Hotel County Senior Hurling Championship Final in Pearse Stadium.

We continued our build-up to Sunday, Over The Line broadcast the first of our two roadshows from the respective clubs.

Liam Mellows Clubhouse in Ballyloughnane was the venue as we joined the members, players and supporters of the defending champions.

Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan were joined by several guests as they looked forward to Sunday’s game.

Presented by Gerry Murphy

 

A packed clubhouse at Liam Mellows for our county final preview

 

Galway Bay FM’s Live GAA Coverage is brought to you in assocation with….

print
Author

Sport GBFM

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday November 16th 2018

16 November 2018

0 0

Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday November 15th 2018

16 November 2018

0 0

LGFA All-Ireland Club Semi-Final Preview: O’Sullivan: ‘We’re able to find the right balance between me being their team-mate and their teacher at school!’

16 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Over The Line County Senior Hurling Final Roadshow – Liam Mellows

Thumbnail
Previous post

Death Notices Friday 16th November, 2018

Thumbnail