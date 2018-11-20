Oranmore/Maree’s Tim Rabbitte Appointed Galway Ladies Senior Football Manager

Timmy Rabbitte has been appointed the new manager of the Galway ladies senior football team. Rabbit takes over from Stephen Glennon in the post for 2019, having served as trainer for the past season. The Oranmore Maree clubman was previously involved with the Galway U21 footballers and a number of Galway clubs.

Following his appointment, Timmy Spoke To John Mulligan

Meanwhile, Galway ladies football chairman Paul Gannon and Treasurer Edel de Paor have announced they will be stepping down as Chairman and Treasurer ahead of the AGM on December 9th