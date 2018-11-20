Current track
Title
Artist

Oranmore/Maree’s Tim Rabbitte Appointed Galway Ladies Senior Football Manager

Written by on 20 November 2018

Timmy Rabbitte has been appointed the new manager of the Galway ladies senior football team. Rabbit takes over from Stephen Glennon in the post for 2019, having served as trainer for the past season. The Oranmore Maree clubman was previously involved with the Galway U21 footballers and a number of Galway clubs.

Following his appointment, Timmy Spoke To John Mulligan

 

 

Meanwhile, Galway ladies football chairman Paul Gannon and Treasurer Edel de Paor have announced they will be stepping down as Chairman and Treasurer ahead of the AGM on December 9th

print
Author

Sport GBFM

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Connacht Senior Club Final Preview – Being the small man on the field is nothing new for Ian Burke

20 November 2018

0 0

This Weekend’s TP Brennan Connacht Cup And Shield Fixtures

20 November 2018

0 0

Gordon on the ‘drive for five’ as almost forty stand their ground for Ladbrokes Troytown

20 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Mighty Cabs, Dunlo Street, Ballinasloe have vacancies for full and part- time taxi drivers

Thumbnail
Previous post

Irish Rail urged to speed up review of Western Rail Corridor

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend