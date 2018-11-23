Oranmore Maree set sights on Connacht title

After winning the Galway Intermediate championship in some style and regaining their place in the senior ranks, Oranmore Maree’s hurlers go in search of a first Connacht title tomorrow in Athleague when they take on Mayo champions Tooreen at 1.30pm. Oranmore Maree manager Gerry McInerney has been telling Sean Walsh that a Connacht final is a great place to be but is wary of the defending champions Tooreen who beat Ballinderreen last year…

.