Oranmore/Maree are Crowned Connacht Intermediate Hurling Champions – Commentary and Reaction

Written by on 26 November 2018

Oranmore/Maree were crowned Connacht Intermediate Club Hurling Champions On Saturday when they beat Tooreen from Mayo in the Final by 1-20 to 1-15.

This is the commentary of the game with Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh.

Presented by John Mulligan

 

After the final, Niall Canavan caught up with some of the players, management and the Chairman of Oranmore/Maree GAA, Gerry Rabbitte

He started by talking to the manager Gerry McInerney

 

He then spoke to Gearoid McInerney

 

Next to speak to Niall were players Sean Bannon and Ross Malone

 

Finally, Niall spoke to the Chairman of Oranmore/Maree, Gerry Rabbitte

 

The Oranmore/Maree Hurlers who beat Tooreen to win the Connacht Intermediate Club Title. All Pictures: Joe Keane

