Oranmore/Maree are Crowned Connacht Intermediate Hurling Champions – Commentary and Reaction
Written by Sport GBFM on 26 November 2018
Oranmore/Maree were crowned Connacht Intermediate Club Hurling Champions On Saturday when they beat Tooreen from Mayo in the Final by 1-20 to 1-15.
This is the commentary of the game with Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh.
Presented by John Mulligan
After the final, Niall Canavan caught up with some of the players, management and the Chairman of Oranmore/Maree GAA, Gerry Rabbitte
He started by talking to the manager Gerry McInerney
He then spoke to Gearoid McInerney
Next to speak to Niall were players Sean Bannon and Ross Malone
Finally, Niall spoke to the Chairman of Oranmore/Maree, Gerry Rabbitte