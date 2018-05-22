15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

One week to go until McHale Raceday at Ballinrobe

By Sport GBFM
May 22, 2018

Time posted: 3:54 pm

Its only a week until our much anticipated McHale raceday at Ballinrobe Racecourse. The McHale raceday, one of the highlights of the 2018 Ballinrobe fixtures list, sponsored by local specialist farm machinery company, McHale, takes place on Tuesday May 29, part of the two-day National Hunt May racing festival at Ballinrobe.

The feature race on Tuesday, the McHale Mayo National, won last year by Kilcarry Bridge, trained by John Patrick Ryan, is valued at €40,000, making it the most valuable race at Ballinrobe this year. Another highlight of the evening is the McHale Coranna Handicap, worth €30,000.

print
Sport
Camogie League Finals Take Place This Weekend
May 22, 2018
Camogie League Finals Take Place This Weekend
May 22, 2018
Ladies Football league Finals Scheduled For This Weekend
May 22, 2018
GALWAY RACECOURSE LAUNCH THEIR NEW ‘SHOP WINDOW COMPETITION’ FOR THE SUMMER FESTIVAL

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 22, 2018
Concern over closure of Galway respite facility for bank holidays
May 22, 2018
Full capacity protocol in place again at UHG

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline