One week to go until McHale Raceday at Ballinrobe

Its only a week until our much anticipated McHale raceday at Ballinrobe Racecourse. The McHale raceday, one of the highlights of the 2018 Ballinrobe fixtures list, sponsored by local specialist farm machinery company, McHale, takes place on Tuesday May 29, part of the two-day National Hunt May racing festival at Ballinrobe.

The feature race on Tuesday, the McHale Mayo National, won last year by Kilcarry Bridge, trained by John Patrick Ryan, is valued at €40,000, making it the most valuable race at Ballinrobe this year. Another highlight of the evening is the McHale Coranna Handicap, worth €30,000.