The Keith Finnegan Show

North American Ladies Football champions to take on Galway in Tuam

By Sport GBFM
May 23, 2018

Time posted: 9:12 am

A representative Galway outfit will host North American ladies football champions, Charlotte James Connollys of North Carolina, in an exhibition game at Tuam Stadium tomorrow, Thursday (May 24th) at 7:15pm.

The North Carolina outfit won the United States senior championship for the first time last September and what was unique about the achievement was that the victors only boasted of two Irish-born players on the team. The rest were US natives who have turned their hand to Gaelic football after, in many cases, beginning their sporting life as soccer players. The club was co-founded by Craughwell native Kevin Devin in 2000.

A very athletic and mobile side, they have already played Meath outfit, Donaghmore-Ashbourne on their Irish tour earlier this week and, despite the sides being level at four points apiece at half-time, it was James Connolly’s which really upped the ante in the second half to take the win, 2-12 to 0-12, in their first game on Irish soil.

All are welcome at Tuam Stadium for what will be a novel occasion.

