Moycullen Wins All-Ireland Handball Team Title

Written by on 25 November 2018

Congratulations to Moycullen handballers Diarmuid Mulkerrins, Seamus Conneely, Darragh Mulkerrins, and Conor Noone on winning the All-Ireland Junior Team Final in Leixlip v St Gauls from Antrim. Each team has 2 singles and 1doubles partnership and the winners are determined by aggregate scoring. Moycullen, having beaten Cork in the Semi-final earlier in the day, the final was evenly poised after the 1st singles and doubles at 51-52 in favour of the Antrim lads . Moycullen were too strong in the final singles and ran out convincing winners on a 81-57 scoreline. It was a sweet victory for the Moycullen lads who, 2years ago agonisingly lost the final by a single point. And sweeter still because this victory bridges a 38 year gap back to 1980 when Tony Audley, Martin Conneely Nicky-John Clancy, Johnny Faherty and the late Mick Lally were the last Moycullen team to claim an All-Ireland Club title.

