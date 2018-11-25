Ministers congratulate Irish Boxing Teams on success at EU and World Elite Championships

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Mr. Shane Ross, TD, and the Minister with responsibility for Sport, Mr. Brendan Griffin, TD, today congratulated the Irish boxing teams on their medal successes at the Men’s EU Elite and Women’s World Elite Boxing Championships.

Congratulating them, Minister Ross TD said: “On behalf of the Irish people I would like to congratulate the Irish boxing teams on their medal successes at the recent Men’s EU Elite Championships in Spain and Women’s World Elite Championships in India. In particular, I would like to congratulate Kurt Walker on winning gold and Kieran Molloy on winning bronze in Spain and Kellie Harrington on winning gold in India. These results are a tribute to your hard work, commitment and dedication to reach the highest levels in your sport. I had the pleasure of meeting Kellie at the launch of the National Sports Policy in her own backyard in Sheriff St earlier this year and I am delighted to see all her hard work has paid off this week.”

Minister of State Brendan Griffin TD said “I am delighted to congratulate Kellie Harrington, Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy on their fantastic medal wins in India and Spain. By your achievements you provide encouragement and inspiration to countless young boxers throughout Ireland who aspire to represent their country at the highest levels. I would also like to commend the IABA High Performance Director Bernard Dunne and his coaching teams for all their work in preparing the Irish teams for these Championships. I would like to wish all our boxers continued success in the future and especially with Tokyo in mind in 2020.”