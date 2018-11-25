Current track
MATCH TRACKER – Connacht Club Football Final Corofin V Ballintubber

Written by on 25 November 2018

Welcome to our MATCH TRACKER of the Connacht Senior Club Football final between Galway Champions Corofin, going for three-in-a-row and Mayo Champions Ballintubber from McHale Park, Castlebar 2pm.

Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

FULL TIME Corofin 2-10 Ballintubber 1-9

That’s Connacht title number 9 for the Galway Champions and three-in-a-row.

It was tricky for a while but Corofin took over in the second half and once the second goal arrived, there was no way back for Ballintubber.

Kieran Molloy is the Galway Bay FM Man-of-the-Match

61′ Michael Plunkett adds another. Back to 4 points. Corofin 2-10 Ballintubber 1-9

There will be 4 minutes added at the end of the match.

59′ Alan Dillon kicks what may be a consolation point. Corofin 2-10 Ballintubber 1-8

52′ Liam Silke with another should be enough for Corofin to lift the title again. Corofin 2-10 Ballintubber 1-7

50′ That’s another. Corofin 2-9 Ballintubber 1-7

48′ Kieran Molloy stretches the lead. Corofin 2-8 Ballintubber 1-7

46′ Free in for Corofin….Gary Sice adds another point. Corofin 2-7 Ballintubber 1-7

44′ Point for Corofin. Corofin 2-6 Ballintubber 1-7

43′ Another free in for Ballintubber. Cillian O’Connor makes no mistake. Back to a one-point game. Corofin 2-5 Ballintubber 1-7

40′ Cillian O’Connor kick a huge free from the hand to keep Ballintubber in the contest. Corofin 2-5 Ballintubber 1-6

39′ GOOAALLLL for Corofin. Ian Burke, just on the field collects a pass from Gary Sice and plants it. Corofin 2-5 Ballintubber 1-5

IAN BURKE comes on!

37′ Michael Farragher kicks a huge point to level the score. Corofin 1-5 Ballintubber 1-5

36′ Another from Martin Farragher closes the gap to a point. Ballintubber 1-5 Corofin 1-4

34′ Gary Sice gets the first point of the second half from a free. Ballintubber 1-5 Corofin 1-3

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY – No changes in either side.

HALF TIME: Ballintubber 1-5 Corofin 1-2

There will be 1 minute added at the end of the first half

28′ Kieran Brady off injured!

27′ GOAL for Ballintubber. James Finnerty gets in on goal after Daithi Burke slips. Ballintubber 1-5 Corofin 1-2

27′ Alan Plunkett answers with the equaliser. Corofin 1-2 Ballintubber 0-5

25′ GOOOALLLLL Corofin….Michael Lundy with a great goal into the top corner. Corofin 1-2 Ballintubber 0-4

21′ Corofin finally get in for a vital score. Martin Farragher gets the point. Ballintubber 0-4 Corofin 0-2

19′ Corofin are still trying to break down the Ballintubber defence to no avail. Looks like there’s a lack of energy in the Corofin legs!

10′ Jason Gibbons tries a long one that goes over off the crossbar. Ballintubber 0-4 Corofin 0-1

8′ Cillian O’Connor gets his second, rounding Kieran Fitzgerald and taking a good score. Ballintubber 0-3 Corofin 0-1

6′ Colin Brady drives through and kicks the first for Corofin. Ballintubber 0-2 Corofin 0-1

4′ Alan Dillon adds another. Ballintubber 0-2 Corofin 0-0

3′ Cillian O’Connor gets Ballintubber off the mark with the first point of the game. Ballintubber 0-1 Corofin 0-0

2 Mins: Yellow Card for Gary Sice

GAME ON

