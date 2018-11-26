Maree Women Remain Unbeaten On Tough Weekend For Galway Basketball

Maree’s Women Division One team, yet again, continued their unbeaten start to the Women’s Division One as they defeated Fabplus North West in dominant fashion, 97-30. Maree were led by their star, Claire Rockall, who had 20 points on the night, with Catherine Connaire and Alison Blaney also chipping in with 18 points apiece. Maree will travel to Kerry in three weeks to face Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s.

Maree men were agonisingly close to an upset victory over Pyrobel Killester on Saturday evening in the Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League in Oranmore, but lost out in a thrilling overtime battle, 86-91. Maree came back from a 19-point deficit to force overtime after a miraculous three pointer from Sean Sellers who, it must be noted, finished the game with a whopping 43 points. Ciaran Roe dealt the death blow to Maree’s hopes though, as he shot home two free throws at end of overtime to put the game beyond Maree’s reach. Killester for their part were led by their American, Royce Williams, who had an outstanding game with 34 points..

After the game, Maree star Eoin Rockall said, “Obviously we’re disappointed with the loss as it brings us closer and closer to the bottom of the table, but we can take a lot away from this game. We overcame a huge deficit and put it up to one of the best teams in the league.”

Elsewhere, Moycullen moved to the bottom of the Men’s Super League after a 108-88 loss at the hands of Griffith College Swords Thunder. Moycullen were led by Isaiah Harris-Winn who had 27 points but it was not enough as a superb 33 point effort from Thunder’s Elijah Mays guided his team home to victory. This was Moycullen’s fifth loss in a row and they will face the tricky task of facing Templeogue in two weeks’ time after the break for National Cup next weekend.

NUIG Mystics continued their winless start to the Women’s Super League after a 60-34 defeat to Marble City Hawks. This is Mystics’ seventh loss in a row as they go through a difficult patch. Ailish O’Reilly and Amy Hasenauer both had 14 points in the game for the Galway side who will welcome Singleton SuperValu Brunell to Galway in a week’s time.

Gamefootage.net Titans meanwhile stay rooted to the bottom of the Men’s Division One Northern Conference after a 92-64 loss to Ulster University Elks. Titans were led by youngster Matthew Sweeney who contributed 21 points while Elks had Olusegun Ajayi to thank for his 23-point effort.

Basketball Ireland Results: November 24-25th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Griffith College Swords Thunder 108-88 Moycullen

UCC Demons 85-84 DCU Saints

Maree 86-91 Pyrobel Killester (after overtime)

CandS Neptune 82-66 UCD Marian

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 78-88 Belfast Star

Templeogue 93-99 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Courtyard Liffey Celtics 67-56 Fr Mathews

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 78-40 Maxol WIT Wildcats

Marble City Hawks 60-34 NUIG Mystics

DCU Mercy 81-60 Pyrobel Killester

Singleton SuperValu Brunell 87-62 IT Carlow Basketball

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks 92-64 GameFootage.net Titans

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 142-70 LYIT Donegal;

Limerick Celtics 80-90 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

Waterford Vikings 73-79 IT Carlow Basketball

UL Sports Eagles 101-70 LIT

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 80-76 Portlaoise Panthers

EJ Sligo All-Stars 78-74 KUBS BC (after overtime)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Phoenix Rockets 78-93 Portlaoise Panthers

Ulster University Elks 96-68 Limerick Celtics

UL Huskies 83-75 Swords Thunder

Trinity Meteors 53-62 St Mary’s Castleisland

Fabplus North West 30-97 Maree

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results: November 24-25th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Griffith College Swords Thunder 108-88 Moycullen

Top scorers Griffith College Swords Thunder: Elijah Mays 33, Adrian Fernandez 25, Antonio ODunuga 13

Top scorers Moycullen: John Tummon 22, Isaiah Harris-Winn 27, Dylan Cunningham 13

Half time score: Griffith College Swords Thunder 52-46 Moycullen

Maree 86-91 Pyrobel Killester (after overtime)

Top scorers Maree: Sean Sellers 43, Eoin Rockall 11, Neils Bunschoten 9, Kenneth Hansberry 9

Top scorers Pyrobel Killester: Royce Williams 34, Ciaran Roe 20, Luis Filiberto Garcia Hoyos 11

Half time score: Maree 25-36 Pyrobel Killester

Full time score: Maree 74-74 Pyrobel Killester

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Marble City Hawks 60-34 NUIG Mystics

Top scorers Marble City Hawks: Caoimhe O Neill 15, Elaine Kennington 11, Maria Connolly 9

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Ailish O Reilly 14, Amy Hasenauer 14, Deirdre Brennan 4

Half time score: Marble City Hawks 29-19 NUIG Mystics

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks 92-64 Gamefootage.net Titans

Top scorers Ulster University Elks: Olusegun Ajayi 23, Conal Mullan 19, Tomas Banys 15

Top scorers Gamefootage.net Titans: Matthews Sweeney 21, Tom Rivard 19, Malik Thiam 10

Half time score: Ulster University Elks 52-27 Gamefootage.net Titans

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Fabplus North West 30-97 Maree

Top Scorers Fabplus North West: Adiya Henderson 12, Clare Leavey 10, Ruta Balenztyte 5

Top scorers Maree: Claire Rockall 20, Catherine Connaire 18, Alison Blaney 18, Carol McCarthy 15

Half time score: Fabplus North West 17-50 Maree

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: November 27th – December 2nd

Tuesday 27th November 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Fr Mathews v Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney, Fr Mathews Arena, 20:00;

Wednesday 28th November 2018

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Parochial Hall, 20:15;

Thursday 29th November 2018 – Saturday 1st December 2018:

The Belfast Classic

More info and fixtures: http://www.belfastbasketballclassic.com/

Saturday 1st December 2018

Hula Hoops Presidents National Cup:

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney v Limerick Celtics, Killarney Sports Centre, 19:00;

Sunday 2nd December 2018

Hula Hoops Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup:

Belfast Star v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, De La Salle, 14:30;

UCD Marian v DCU Saints, UCD, 15:00;

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Pyrobel Killester, ALSAA-Dublin, 15:30;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v UCC Demons, Tralee Sports Complex, 15:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

NUIG Mystics v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, NUIG, 13:00;

Fr Mathews v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Fr Mathews Arena, 14:00;

DCU Mercy v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, DCU Complex, 14:30;

Hula Hoops Presidents National Cup:

DBS Eanna v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 15:00;

IT Carlow Basketball v LYIT Donegal, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:30;

Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers v Ulster University Elks, Tolka Rovers, 17:00;