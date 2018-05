Ladies Football league Finals Scheduled For This Weekend

The following adult league finals are scheduled as follows:

Div. 1 Cup Final – Kilkerrin/Clonberne v Claregalway Friday 25th May 7.30pm Tuam Stadium

Div. 1 Shield Final – Corofin v Maigh Cuilinn Thursday 24th May 7.30pm in Maigh Cuilinn

Div. 2 Cup Final – Dunmore v St. Brendans Sunday 27th May 6pm in Clonberne

Div. 2 Shield – Play Off – Friday 25th May Glenamaddy/Williamstown v St. James (Winner to play Clonbur and loser is out)

Div. 3 Cup Final – Tuam/Cortoon v Menlough Skehana Friday 25th 7.30pm Clonberne

Div. 4 Cup Final – St. Marys v Grainne Mhaols Friday 25th venue TBC

Div. 4 Shield Final – Claregalway B v Caherlistrane Sunday 27th 6pm Skehana

Div. 5 Cup Final – Naomh Mhuire v St. Gabriels Sunday 27th 6pm Venue TBC

Div. 6 Cup Semi Final 1 – Carna/Caiseal (H) v Ballinasloe on or before Friday 25th

Div. 6 Cup Semi Final 2 – Monivea/Abbey v An Cheathrú Rua on or before Friday 25th

Div. 6 Cup Final Sunday 27th 6pm venue TBC.

Div. 6 Shield Final awaiting play off results.