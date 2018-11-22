Current track
Killererin’s Padraig Joyce Is New Galway U20 Football Manager

Written by on 22 November 2018

Galway Bay fm Sports can confirm that 2 time All Ireland winner and 3 time All-Star Padraig Joyce is the new Galway U20 football manager. The Killererin man was interviewed for the position last week and was widely touted as the clear favourite to be appointed in what will be his first inter-county managerial role.

After a glittering career that spanned 66 senior championship appearances for Galway where he became his county’s highest ever scorer, Padraig also served as selector with Joe Kernan in charge of the Irish International Rules team in recent years. His backroom team is set to be announced in the coming days.

