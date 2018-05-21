Galwegians Brian Murphy Among Club Rugby Stars Honoured At Annual Ulster Bank League Awards

Lansdowne FC boss Mike Ruddock claims Division 1A Coach of the Year while Garryowen FC scrum-half Neil Cronin crowned Division 1A Player of the Year

The Aviva Stadium played host to the sixth annual Ulster Bank League Awards tonight celebrating the best in Irish club rugby.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt was in attendance to present the winners with their awards with all four provinces represented in 16 categories including the new addition of the #UBLTry of the Year Award.

Lansdowne FC topped off an amazing season following their recent Division 1A and Bateman Cup final victories by taking home four awards with influential coach Mike Ruddock being awarded the coveted Division 1A Coach of the Year having led his team to the title winning 18 of 20 games. Talismanic fly-half Scott Deasy claimed the Top Points Scorer for his outstanding 219 points tally this season while Harry Brennan claimed the Leinster Player of the Year Award. This year also saw the introduction of a new category, the #UBLTry of the Year, recognising the winners of the #UBLTry of the Month throughout this season’s Ulster Bank League which was claimed by Daniel McEvoy.

Neil Cronin who earned himself a Munster contract ahead of next season on the back of his performances with Garryowen FC this season capped off an incredible year being named the Division 1A Player of the Year. Cronin who also captained the Ulster Bank Club international team this year was also awarded the Munster Player of the Year. Liam Coombes ensured a very successful evening for Garryowen FC claiming the Top Try Scorer in Division 1A with 11 tries.

Remaining in Munster Alex McHenry who excelled in Cork Constitution FC’s run to the Division 1A final claimed the Division 1A Rising Star of the Year. In a historic year for UCC RFC, Paul Kiernan claimed the Division 1B Player of the Year for his role in leading the Cork University to Division 1A for the first time.

In Ulster, Rory Campbell who was instrumental for Malone RFC in their Division 2A campaign won the Division 2A Player of the Year while Andrew Morrison, Banbridge RFC was awarded the Ulster Player of the Year.

Sligo’s Shane Boyle was named the Division 2C Player of the Year while Galwegians Brian Murphy took top prize as Connacht Player of the Year.

Old Crescent RFC who claimed the Division 2B title unbeaten were awarded for their work both on and off the field with Val McDermott claiming the Division 2B player of the year and Frank Larkin being named the Ulster Bank P.R.O. of the Year.

The Club Volunteer of the Year was awarded to an incredibly worthy recipient; Michael Silke of Buccaneers RFC for his tireless work, dedication and commitment off the field and his willingness to help with any task for the club on training nights and his social committee work.

This year also saw the introduction of a new category, the #UBLTry of the Year, recognising the winners of the #UBLTry of the Month throughout this season’s Ulster Bank League. Decided by an online voting mechanism, Daniel McEvoy (Lansdowne – Division 1A) claimed the award amidst tough competition from; Ben Kilkenny (Young Munster – Division 1A), Jack Maybury (Old Wesley – Division 1B), Bain Champion (Seapoint – Division 2C), Dan Kerr (Malone – Division 2A), Paul Devitt (Skerries – Division 2B), Marcus McAllister (Malahide – Division 2C) & Falemaka El Vave (Queen’s University – Division 2A).

Full list of winners from the Ulster Bank League Awards

Ulster Bank Player of the Year – Division 1A: Neil Cronin, Garryowen FC

Ulster Bank Top Try Scorer – Division 1A: Liam Coombes, Garryowen FC

Ulster Bank Top Points Scorer – Division 1A: Scott Deasy, Lansdowne FC

Ulster Bank Rising Star of the Year – Division 1A: Alex McHenry, Cork Constitution FC

Ulster Bank Coach of the Year – Division 1A: Mike Ruddock, Lansdowne FC

Ulster Bank Player of the Year – Division 1B: Paul Kiernan, UCC RFC

Ulster Bank Player of the Year – Division 2A: Rory Campbell, Malone RFC

Ulster Bank Player of the Year – Division 2B: Val McDermott, Old Crescent RFC

Ulster Bank Player of the Year – Division 2C: Shane Boyle, Sligo RFC

Ulster Bank Club PRO (Public Relations Officer) of the Year: Frank Larkin, Old Crescent RFC

Ulster Bank Club Volunteer of the Year: Michael Silke, Buccaneers RFC

#UBLTry of the Year: Daniel McEvoy, Lansdowne FC

Ulster Bank Provincial Players of the Year – voted by the public through Ulster Bank Rugby Social Media

Connacht Player of the Year: Brian Murphy, Galwegians RFC

Leinster Player of the Year: Harry Brennan, Lansdowne FC

Munster Player of the Year: Neil Cronin, Garryowen FC

Ulster Player of the Year: Andrew Morrison, Banbridge RFC

Speaking at the Ulster Bank League Awards, Carol McMahon, Head of Business Marketing & Sponsorship, Ulster Bank said: “Ulster Bank is extremely proud to support grassroots rugby in Ireland. We understand the commitment and dedication that players, coaches and volunteers give to make their club the best it can be. All the nominees tonight are testament to the outstanding talent which has been displayed on countless occasions in clubs across the country throughout the season. On behalf of Ulster Bank, I would like to congratulate all the nominees, all the winners and the club members for a very successful season.”

IRFU President Philip Orr commented, “The Ulster Bank League allows clubs to showcase their talent, their communities and the values rugby represents. These awards are a welcome recognition of the dedication and commitment of not just the players but the volunteers in our clubs that represent the bedrock of our game. On behalf of the IRFU I would like to congratulate the individual winners and their clubs and express our gratitude to Ulster Bank for their continuing support of our national Club competition.”

