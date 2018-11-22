Galway’s Claire Molloy Is Guinness Rugby Writers Of Ireland Womens Player Of The Year

Last night was a special and historic for Galway’s own Claire Molloy who was named the Guinness Rugby Writers Of Ireland Womens Player of the year for 2018.

The Galway native, who plays her rugby for Wasps, saw off stiff competition from Katie Fitzhenry to be crowned Player of the Year for the second year running.

Molloy, A full-time doctor in England, moved from Bristol to Wasps recently and had a fine six nations following a disappointing World Cup and was yesterday named in Adam Griggs’ starting fifteen to face England in Twickenham on Saturday afternoon.

Ireland (v England) – L Delany; E Considine, S Naoupu (capt), M Claffey, L Sheehan; N Caughey, N Cronin; L Peat, E Hooban, L Lyons; A McDermott, N Fryday; J Deacon, C Molloy, J Short*. Reps: S Mimnagh, L Feely, F Reidy, C McLaughlin, E McMahon, A Hughes, E Murphy*, B Parsons. *Denotes uncapped player