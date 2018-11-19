Galway Schools Showjumping success in Claremorris

There was some great Galway success yesterday in Claremorris Equestrian Centre as both St Cuans and Salerno were victorious in their respective team competitions. A number of individuals also featured among the placings.

NOVICE TEAM COMPETITION:

1st St Cuans, Castleblakeney – Ruth O’Connor, Rachel O’Connor, Dara Leonard and Keelin Lawlor

NOVICE INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION:

1st Karen Ferriter, St Josephs Castlebar

2nd Rachel Kinneavey, Ballinrobe C.S.

3rd Ella Walsh, St Pauls Oughterard

4th Rachel O’Connor, St Cuans

5th Keelin Lawlor, St Cuans

6th Dara Leonard, St Cuans

OPEN COMPETITION:

1st Salerno, Galway – Zara Herbert, Orlaith De Bairead, Karly Tierney and Naomi Carr

OPEN INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION:

1st Kayla Cunningham, Ballinrobe

2nd Karly Tierney, Salerno

3rd Zara Herbert, Salerno

4th Naomi Carr, Salerno

5th Niamh Reilly, Sacred Heart Westport

6th Kelly Morgan, St Attractas Tubbercurry