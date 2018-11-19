Galway Schools Showjumping success in Claremorris
Written by Sport GBFM on 19 November 2018
There was some great Galway success yesterday in Claremorris Equestrian Centre as both St Cuans and Salerno were victorious in their respective team competitions. A number of individuals also featured among the placings.
NOVICE TEAM COMPETITION:
1st St Cuans, Castleblakeney – Ruth O’Connor, Rachel O’Connor, Dara Leonard and Keelin Lawlor
NOVICE INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION:
1st Karen Ferriter, St Josephs Castlebar
2nd Rachel Kinneavey, Ballinrobe C.S.
3rd Ella Walsh, St Pauls Oughterard
4th Rachel O’Connor, St Cuans
5th Keelin Lawlor, St Cuans
6th Dara Leonard, St Cuans
OPEN COMPETITION:
1st Salerno, Galway – Zara Herbert, Orlaith De Bairead, Karly Tierney and Naomi Carr
OPEN INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION:
1st Kayla Cunningham, Ballinrobe
2nd Karly Tierney, Salerno
3rd Zara Herbert, Salerno
4th Naomi Carr, Salerno
5th Niamh Reilly, Sacred Heart Westport
6th Kelly Morgan, St Attractas Tubbercurry