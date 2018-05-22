GALWAY RACECOURSE LAUNCH THEIR NEW ‘SHOP WINDOW COMPETITION’ FOR THE SUMMER FESTIVAL

Today Galway Racecourse in association with Galway Chamber and Galway Bay FM announced details of their inaugural and colourful ‘Galway Races Shop Window Competition’ with businesses in Galway City and County invited to take part. Be in with a chance of winning an all-inclusive VIP day out for your team worth €3,000. With its quick and easy entry process, register your business from today.

First prize on offer is worth €3,000: enjoy the ultimate race day experience – a V.I.P. Day at the Galway Races for twelve people on Monday 30th July. Dine with us in style at Galway Races. Prize includes admission, Executive Guest Badge, Champagne reception on arrival, tips from our resident racing tipster, a delicious five course meal, complimentary wines with your meal, a complimentary bar closing half an hour after the last race, Afternoon Tea, access to private Tote Betting facilities and a reserved table for the table overlooking the finish line. If you’re not in you can’t win!

Runners up prize: a short list of all those entered will be issued. The top fifteen businesses chosen based on their window displays will each receive twenty admission tickets for their staff to enjoy a day at the Galway Races on Wednesday 1st August, thetote.com Galway Plate evening.

Judges for this new shop window competition are Keith Finnegan (Galway Bay FM), Maeve Joyce (Galway Chamber) and Michael Moloney (Galway Racecourse). Maeve Joyce, General Manager of Galway Chamber commented that “we as a Chamber are delighted to be part of the inaugural ‘Galway Races Shop Window Competition’ this year. The iconic Galway Races Summer Festival is the epitome of all that Galway has to offer including legendary hospitality, on and off the course, shopping, entertainment and an overall, unforgettable experience. The ‘Galway Races Shop Window Competition’ will add to the festive vibe and will allow our retail and hospitality providers another colourful opportunity to show visitors what we do so well. We expect high standards from our fun, cultural city and look forward to tough judging!”

Michael Moloney General Manager of Galway Racecourse said “we’re really looking forward to the businesses in Galway City and County getting behind this competition and can’t wait to see how they creatively decorate their shop windows. Our local market is key to our success and we’re very fortunate to have a huge ground swell of support in Galway. On behalf of my team, thank you in advance for your continued support and see you all in July.”

TO ENTER

To enter this competition, simply register your shop/business via our website https://www.galwayraces.com/shop-window-competition/ from Monday 21st May. Once entries are received, Galway Racecourse will send each shop/business a confirmation letter and information pack.

Monday 2nd July – shops/ businesses start decorating their windows.

Thursday 19th July – participating shops to email two pictures of their themed windows to Galway Racecourse. This is the closing date for all entries. Email: [email protected]

Friday 20th July – the fifteen finalists will be contacted and names announced on social media.

Monday 23rd July – winner announced live on Galway Bay FM on the Keith Finnegan Show. Best of luck to all and thanks for your support.

For more information on the Galway Races Summer Festival that takes place from Monday 30th July to Sunday 5th August check out our website eon www.galwayraces.com