Galway Girls Hoping to Inspire Connacht to victory in Girls Interprovincial Team of 10

The top female juveniles are heading to Moycullen this weekend for the 2018 Girls Interprovincials. The action begins at 11am this Sunday 25th November.

Leinster are the reigning champions and will be looking to hold off the challenge of Connacht and Munster to retain their title in a three-province showdown in Moycullen.

It promises to be a great day of handball as the best handballers battle it out for interprovincial glory. Best of luck to our Connacht representatives!!

Connacht Team:

Cliona Ní Chonghaile (Michéal Breathnachs)

Katie Ní Dhonnachdha (InisMór)

Cleonna Ní Dhiollúin (Michéal Breathnachs)

Emma Kinnane (Abbeyknockmoy)

Sky Ní Mhaille(Michéal Breathnachs)

Eadaoin Nic Donnacha (Galway)

Sadhbh Ní Fhlaithearta (Michéal Breathnachs)

Bronagh Ní Cheallacháin (Michéal Breathnachs)

Niamh Heffernan (Claregalway)

Orla Whyte (Mountbellew/Moylough)

Carragh Kennedy (Mayo)