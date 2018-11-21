Galway GAA Fixtures
Written by Sport GBFM on 21 November 2018
Fri 23 Nov
U15 Knockout, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Div 2 A Shield Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Martin Collins
U21A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 2B), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Clarinbridge 20:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Minor C Championship, Venue: Dunmore, (North Final), Kilconly V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
Sat 24 Nov
Division 2 League, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 8), Micheal Breathnach V Barna 14:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Division 2 League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 9), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Moycullen 14:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Division 4 League, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 8), St Brendan’s V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 14:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Relegation), An Spidéal V Kilbeacanty 14:30, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Junior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Relegation Play Off), St Michael’s V Tuam Stars 12:15, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U20B County Football Final, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Co. Final), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V St. Gabriels 14:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U21B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Sylane 15:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Sun 25 Nov
Division 2 League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 9), An Spidal V Menlough 14:00, Ref: James Molloy
Division 2 League, Venue: Westside, (Round 9), St Michael’s V Cortoon Shamrocks 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Shield Final), Oranmore-Maree V Mountbellew/Moylough 12:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U21A Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (2017 Semi-Final), Liam Mellows V Loughrea 12:00, Ref: John Keane
U21A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (2017 Quarter-Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Turloughmore 12:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
U21A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2A), Craughwell V Castlegar 12:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
County U20 A Football Championship Final, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Co. Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mountbellew/Moylough 14:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U21B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Killimordaly V Killimor 14:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
U21B Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Quarter-Final), Annaghdown V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:00, Ref: Karol Collins
U21B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Moycullen V Cappataggle 12:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
U21B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Skehana, (Round 3), Pádraig Pearses V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Vincent Burke
U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2A Replay), Carnmore V Cois Fharraige 12:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Wed 28 Nov
Division 1 League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 9), Annaghdown V Corofin 20:00, Ref: James Molloy