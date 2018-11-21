Four Connacht Players Named In Irish Womens Squad To Face England

Ireland women’s head coach Adam Griggs has made six changes to his side for Saturday’s Test with England at Twickenham.

The team will be captained by former Connacht player Sene Naoupu in the absence of the injured Ciara Griffin with another Former Connacht player Claire Molloy named in the Back Row.

Four Connacht Players have been named in the squad with Nichola Fryday named in the starting fifteen while Edel McMahon and Laura Feeley of Galwegians and Béibhinn Parsons of Ballinasloe are named in the replacements.

IRELAND WOMEN’S Team & Replacements (v England Women, 2018 November International, Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, November 24, kick-off 5.40pm): 15. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby) 14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster) 13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster) (capt) 12. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster) 11. Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemians/Munster) 10. Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Leinster) 9. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster) 1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster) 2. Emma Hooban (St. Mary’s/Leinster) 3. Leah Lyons (Harlequins) 4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster) 5. Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht) 6. Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock/Leinster) 7. Claire Molloy (Wasps) 8. Juliet Short (Railway Union/Leinster) * Replacements: 16. Sarah Mimnagh (Richmond/IQ Rugby) 17. Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht) 18. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster) 19. Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster) 20. Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht) 21. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster) 22. Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster) * 23. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht) * Denotes uncapped player