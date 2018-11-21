Current track
Title
Artist

Four Connacht Players Named In Irish Womens Squad To Face England

Written by on 21 November 2018

Ireland women’s head coach Adam Griggs has made six changes to his side for Saturday’s Test with England at Twickenham.

The team will be captained by former Connacht player Sene Naoupu in the absence of the injured Ciara Griffin with another Former Connacht player Claire Molloy named in the Back Row.

Four Connacht Players have been named in the squad with Nichola Fryday named in the starting fifteen while Edel McMahon and Laura Feeley of Galwegians and Béibhinn Parsons of Ballinasloe are named in the replacements.

IRELAND WOMEN’S Team & Replacements (v England Women, 2018 November International, Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, November 24, kick-off 5.40pm):

15. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby)

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)

13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster) (capt)

12. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster)

11. Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemians/Munster)

10. Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Leinster)

9. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Emma Hooban (St. Mary’s/Leinster)

3. Leah Lyons (Harlequins)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht)

6. Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock/Leinster)

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps)

8. Juliet Short (Railway Union/Leinster) *

Replacements:

16. Sarah Mimnagh (Richmond/IQ Rugby)

17. Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)

18. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster)

19. Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

20. Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht)

21. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

22. Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster) *

23. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht)

* Denotes uncapped player

print
Author

Sport GBFM

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

€95,000 RAISED FOR BREAST CANCER RESEARCH FROM THE RACE IN PINK EVENT

21 November 2018

0 0

Paul Boyle graduates from Connacht Academy to sign first professional contract

21 November 2018

0 0

Galway GAA Fixtures

21 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Moycullen bypass plan to go to tender in second quarter of 2019

Thumbnail
Previous post

City youth engagement programme in bid to deter teens from antisocial behaviour

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend