County Senior Hurling Final Preview – St Thomas’

Written by on 19 November 2018

On Sunday, Liam Mellows and St Thomas face each other in the Salthill Hotel County Senior Hurling Championship Final in Pearse Stadium. We continued our build-up to the big game with the second of two Over The Line roadshows from the respective clubs. St Thomas’ cubhouse in Castledaly was the venue on Friday night as we joined the members, players and supporters of the defending champions. Sean Walsh is your presenter…

