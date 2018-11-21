Current track
Corofin star Ian Burke looks ahead to Connacht Final

Written by on 21 November 2018

Having won a Connacht title with Galway , an All Star as well as an AIB All Ireland Club title  Ian Burke wants to make good year even better this Sunday when Corofin face Ballintubber in the AIB Connacht Senior club football Final. Burke missed the last two games through injury however he has declared himself fit for this match. Burke joined Oisin Langan to discuss a great year so far for him and their upcoming clash with Ballintubber in Castlebar…

.

