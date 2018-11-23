Corofin looking forward to Ballintubber challenge

Corofin go in search of a first ever provincial 3 in a row this Sunday in MacHale Park (2pm) when they take on a Ballintubber outfit going in search of their first ever Connacht title. The sides last meeting came in 2014 when Corofin were far too strong at the same venue, winning by 9 points on their way to claiming the All Ireland club title the following March, while the only other Corofin-Ballintubber clash came in the 2011 semi final when the Galway champions squeezed home by 1-11 to 2-7 in a game also played in Castlebar.

Ahead of Sunday’s game Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien has been telling Kevin O’Dwyer that his sides huge semi final win over Clan na nGael will have little bearing this Sunday…

Corofin’s record in Connacht Club Finals: Pld 13 Won 8 Lost 5

1977 St Marys (Sligo) 4-6 Corofin 1-9

1991 Corofin 2-5 Clan na nGael (Roscommon) 0-9

1995 Corofin 2-11 St Marys (Leitrim) 0-10

1997 Corofin 2-10 Allen Gaels (Leitrim) 0-11

2000 Crossmolina (Mayo) 1-10 Corofin 0-5

2006 St Brigids (Roscommon) 1-10 Corofin 3-3

2008 Corofin 0-11 Eastern Harps (Sligo) 0-6

2009 Corofin 2-14 Charlestown (Mayo) 0-7

2011 St Brigids (Roscommon) 0-11 Corofin 0-10

2014 Corofin 2-13 Ballintubber (Mayo) 1-7

2015 Castlebar (Mayo) 2-10 Corofin 0-11

2016 Corofin 2-13 St Brigids (Roscommon) 0-5

2017 Corofin 2-13 Castlebar (Mayo) 1-12 AET