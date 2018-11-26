Current track
Corofin Are Connacht Senior Club Champions – Commentary and Reaction

Written by on 26 November 2018

Corofin have won the Connacht Senior Club Football Title for the third year in a row following their 2-10 to 1-9 win over Ballintubber in Castlebar.

Here is another opportunity to hear the Commentary of the game with Ollie Turner, Frank Morris and Kevin Dwyer.

Presented by John Mulligan

 

After the game, Kevin Dwyer spoke to Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien

 

Kevin also spoke to Corofin’s Kieran Molloy

 

Corofin will play the Ulster Club Champions in the All-Ireland Semi-Final

