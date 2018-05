Camogie League Finals Take Place This Weekend

LEAGUE FINALS THIS WEEKEND!

Friday, 25th March

Lough Rea Hotel & Spa Senior League Final

Oranmore Maree Camogie Club v Mullagh Camogie Club – Duggan Park, 7.30pm

Followed at 9.30pm in Dessie O’Briens, the launch for the inaugural 2018 Galway Club Camogie All-Stars

Saturday, 26th March

Gullane’s Hotel & Conference Centre Junior A League Final

Ballinderreen Camogie Club vs Clarinbridge Camógie Club – Gort, 6.30pm

Rafterys Rest Junior B League Final

Davitts Camogie vs Turloughmore Camogie Club – Gort, 8pm