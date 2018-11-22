Current track
Adrian “Jackpot”Lewis To Visit Galway For Special Darts Exhibition

22 November 2018

Monroes in Galway City will host a very special Darts exhibition on Sunday the 9th of December when two time PDC World Champion Adrian “Jackpot” Lewis will take on a selection of players from around the county including our very own John Mulligan!

Gary Monroe and Enda Shoer joined John in studio to talk about the event and the charities that will benefit from the exhibition. Rosabels Rooms and Hand In Hand Children’s Charity.

 

