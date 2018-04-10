15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Special Olympics Annual Collection Day 2018 April 20th Nationwide

By Sinead Kennedy
April 10, 2018

Time posted: 1:55 pm

The Special Olympics Annual Collection Day is the biggest fundraising day of the year. This year with your support Special Olympics Ireland aims to raise over €620,000 to help run a world class sports programme for all our athletes across the country.

Every year, thousands of supporters and volunteers mobilise to help reach the target, it could not be done without your support. Once again, Special Olympics Ireland are asking volunteers to come together on April 20th 2018 and make this Collection Day another massive success.  As we draw ever closer to Ireland Games in June your support this year is as important as ever.

If you are available to help collect on April 20th please follow the link below and we will get you registered : I would like to support Collection Day 2018 – register here

Or, if you work in an office or an organisation and would like to get everyone involved by holding a cake sale or other in-house fundraising activity then please get in touch with us on [email protected] and we will help you make a difference this Collection Day.Together we can changes lives through sport!

