Special Olympics Annual Collection Day 2018 April 20th Nationwide

The Special Olympics Annual Collection Day is the biggest fundraising day of the year. This year with your support Special Olympics Ireland aims to raise over €620,000 to help run a world class sports programme for all our athletes across the country.

Every year, thousands of supporters and volunteers mobilise to help reach the target, it could not be done without your support. Once again, Special Olympics Ireland are asking volunteers to come together on April 20th 2018 and make this Collection Day another massive success. As we draw ever closer to Ireland Games in June your support this year is as important as ever.

If you are available to help collect on April 20th please follow the link below and we will get you registered : I would like to support Collection Day 2018 – register here