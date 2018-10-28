Special nature walk in Gort to highlight opposition to planned bio-gas plant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special nature walk is set to take place in Gort tomorrow, to highlight opposition to a planned bio-gas plant in the town.

A decision is expected next year from the County Council on the development – which would be located on an eight-hectare site at Kinincha and Glenbrack.

Campaigners say they are not against the plant in principle – but do not agree with the location and have a number of health, safety and environmental concerns.

These include the proximity to housing estates and Gort town – as well as the potential impact on the river and the local ecosystem.

The Gort Bio Gas Concern Group has now organised a bat walk to discuss the native bat population and how the plant could affect them.

It’ll set off from the carpark at Lidl at 5.30 tomorrow evening.

Campaigner Els Van says bio-gas is a positive source of energy – but the location on the outskirts of Gort does not make sense.