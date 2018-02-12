Spar 5’s Dates Announced

The Dates have been announced for the 2018 Spar National Schools 5 a side competition with 105 National Schools involved in qualifiers throughout February and March. The action will get underway on February the 27th in Drom with the Galway City qualifiers running until March 2nd. Then on March 14th the South West qualifiers will take place in Carraroe with Letterfrack hosting the North West qualifiers on the following day March 15th. From there it is on to Shiven Rovers Home Pitch of Killyan for the East Section qualifiers that will run from March 20th to March 22nd. The County Finals will take place in Shiven Rovers on April 24th and 25th. The winners will go to the Connacht Regional Finals on May 3rd with the National Finals at the Aviva Stadium on the 30th of May.
Last year was a spectacular year for Galway Schools with Scoil Chiaráin Naofa Doorus, Carnmore NS, Scoil Iognáid and Scoil Róis Taylor’s Hill, Galway all making The National Finals.
Qualifying Dates
February 27th – March 2nd
Venue
Salthill Devon FC, Drom East
February 27th
Galway City Section A Qualifiers
February 28th
Galway City Section B Boys Qualifiers
March 1st
Galway City Section B Girls Qualifiers
March 2nd
Galway City Section C Qualifiers
March 14th
Venue: Carraroe
South West Section A & B Qualifiers
March 15th
Venue: Letterfrack
North West Section A & B Qualifiers
March 20th – March 22nd
Venue: Shiven Rovers FC Newbridge
March 20th
East Section A Girls Qualifiers
March 21st
East Section B Girls Qualifiers
March 22nd
East Section A Boys Qualifiers
Galway County Finals
April 24th and 25th
Venue: Shiven Rovers FC Newbridge
April 24th
Girls County Finals
April 25th
Boys County Finals