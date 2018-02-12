Spar 5’s Dates Announced

The Dates have been announced for the 2018 Spar National Schools 5 a side competition with 105 National Schools involved in qualifiers throughout February and March. The action will get underway on February the 27th in Drom with the Galway City qualifiers running until March 2nd. Then on March 14th the South West qualifiers will take place in Carraroe with Letterfrack hosting the North West qualifiers on the following day March 15th. From there it is on to Shiven Rovers Home Pitch of Killyan for the East Section qualifiers that will run from March 20th to March 22nd. The County Finals will take place in Shiven Rovers on April 24th and 25th. The winners will go to the Connacht Regional Finals on May 3rd with the National Finals at the Aviva Stadium on the 30th of May.

Last year was a spectacular year for Galway Schools with Scoil Chiaráin Naofa Doorus, Carnmore NS, Scoil Iognáid and Scoil Róis Taylor’s Hill, Galway all making The National Finals.

Qualifying Dates

February 27th – March 2nd

Venue

Salthill Devon FC, Drom East

February 27th

Galway City Section A Qualifiers

February 28th

Galway City Section B Boys Qualifiers

March 1st

Galway City Section B Girls Qualifiers

March 2nd

Galway City Section C Qualifiers

March 14th

Venue: Carraroe

South West Section A & B Qualifiers

March 15th

Venue: Letterfrack

North West Section A & B Qualifiers

March 20th – March 22nd

Venue: Shiven Rovers FC Newbridge

March 20th

East Section A Girls Qualifiers

March 21st

East Section B Girls Qualifiers

March 22nd

East Section A Boys Qualifiers

Galway County Finals

April 24th and 25th

Venue: Shiven Rovers FC Newbridge

April 24th

Girls County Finals

April 25th

Boys County Finals