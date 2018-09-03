15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

South Galway monument to commemorate world’s fallen aviators

By GBFM News
September 3, 2018

Time posted: 1:28 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped a special sculpture to commemorate Major Robert Gregory and fallen airmen around the world could be installed at Kiltartan Cross in Gort.

Major Robert Gregory, the only child of Lady Gregory and William Henry Gregory, was born at Coole Park in 1881.

He became a renowned Irish cricketer and artist, but it was as an aviator that he became best known.

Achieving the status of flying ace, he died while on duty in Italy in early 1918, in the final year of the first world war.

His death was made famous by the poem ‘An Irishman Foresees his Death’ written by his mothers close friend, William Butler Yeats.

Now, a special sculpture to commemorate Major Gregory – and fallen airmen around the world – is being earmarked for Kiltartan Cross in Gort.

The striking bronze piece would depict a Sopwith Camel fighter plane mounted on a cairn made of local stone.

Details on the proposed project will be unveiled as part of the annual Autumn Gathering of Lady Gregory at the Kiltartan Gregory Museum on Saturday September 29th.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
