Alan Murphy

Sonny and Paddy McHugh/Ned Keogh Festival of Football 2018

By Sport GBFM
August 14, 2018

Time posted: 12:14 pm

The annual Sonny and Paddy McHugh/Ned Keogh Memorial Festival of Football will take place this Saturday at the former Crescent United pitch at O’Sullivan Park, Mervue.

The festival of football is in its 7th year and goes from strength to strength with over 400 kids and 44 teams taking part in the three different tournaments. It not only soccer action for the kids, there is also a family fun day with bouncy castles, face painters, ice cream vans, inflatable penalty shootout competitions, plus much more.

The main action though will be the soccer competitions with the first silverware of the new local soccer season up for grabs with the Sonny McHugh Memorial Cup for kid’s born in 2008 (U-10), the Paddy McHugh Memorial Shield for the same age group and the Ned Keogh Memorial Cup for kids born in 2006 (U-12).

The tournament will kick off at 10 am on Saturday morning with the finals scheduled for around 5 pm on Saturday evening. The competition is in memory of local legendary soccer coach, Sonny, and his late son Paddy and the late Ned Keogh, who all had strong soccer backgrounds within the Mervue community. There will also be a Professional Photographer who will be on site all day to take pictures of all the teams and their supporters which will be available through the Facebook page for free.

It promises to be another great day of soccer and fun for all the kids involved and all families with young kids are more than welcome to come along and enjoy the fun, something the late Sonny, Paddy and Ned would love to see. With this in mind the organising committee’s motto for the tournament is “Please excuse the mess as kids are making memories” something Sonny, Paddy and Ned would endorse.

