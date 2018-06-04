Sod turning tomorrow on new multi-million euro Claregalway daycare centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first sod will be turned tomorrow at the site of the new multi-million euro Claregalway and District Daycare Centre (5/6)

The first phase of the works will involve the construction of 14 new independent living homes at the Oranmore road.

The Claregalway and District Day Care Centre at Summerfield first opened its doors in October 2012 – and the aim of the local project is to support elderly members of the community to continue living independently.

Tomorrow marks an important milestone in the continuing development of the centre – the turning of the first sod on a new €2.4 euro expansion project.

