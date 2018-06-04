15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sod turning tomorrow on new multi-million euro Claregalway daycare centre

By GBFM News
June 4, 2018

Time posted: 11:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first sod will be turned tomorrow at the site of the new multi-million euro Claregalway and District Daycare Centre (5/6)

The first phase of the works will involve the construction of 14 new independent living homes at the Oranmore road.

The Claregalway and District Day Care Centre at Summerfield first opened its doors in October 2012 – and the aim of the local project is to support elderly members of the community to continue living independently.

Tomorrow marks an important milestone in the continuing development of the centre – the turning of the first sod on a new €2.4 euro expansion project.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
