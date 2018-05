Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first sod will be turned next week at the site of the new Claregalway and District Daycare Centre. (5/6)

Coolsivna Construction, a Mountbellew based firm, has been chosen to carry out the 2.4 million euro project.

The first phase of works will involve the construction of 14 new independent living homes at the Oranmore road – on a site donated by local retired farmer, Mattie Cormican.

