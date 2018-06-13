15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Sod turning events for 2.5 million euro social housing developments in Ballinasloe

By GBFM News
June 13, 2018

Time posted: 9:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sod will be turned today at the sites of two social housing developments in Ballinasloe – valued at over 2.5 million euro.

The events mark the beginning of social housing developments at Garbally Drive and Esker Fields.

The sod turnings follow the appointment of Michael Bracken & Sons Limited from Co. Offaly as the main contractor for the projects.

The works consist of the development of 12 houses in total – 10 three-bed, two-storey homes at Garbally Drive, and two further homes at Esker Fields.

 

For more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 10…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Missing Tuam man found safe and well
June 13, 2018
Missing Tuam man found safe and well
June 12, 2018
City chief supports amalgamation of Galway local authorities
June 12, 2018
Locals to call for oral hearing on planned demolition of Westwood Hotel

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 12, 2018
McCormack makes his move on the Bridgestone Order of Merit
June 12, 2018
Connacht U20 Football Semi-Final – The Commentary
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK