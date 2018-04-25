15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sod turned on site of new extension at Gort medical device facility

By GBFM News
April 25, 2018

Time posted: 5:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sod has been turned on the site of a major extension at a medical device company in Gort.

Up to 75 new jobs will be created by the expansion of Natus Manufacturing Limited on the Glenbrack Road.

In December, the company was granted permission to build a commercial unit for storage and distribution.

It’ll serve as an extension to the existing manufacturing unit and planners have attached 16 conditions to the planning permission.

Natus manufactures healthcare products used for screening, detection, treatment and monitoring of common ailments.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Pressure mounts on Galway East TD to declare his position within Independent Alliance
April 25, 2018
Pressure mounts on Galway East TD to declare his position within Independent Alliance
April 25, 2018
Independent Alliance asks Sean Canney to clarify his position in the party.
April 25, 2018
Taoiseach says independent review of Dunmore abuse case is near completion

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 25, 2018
Connacht Community Games Finals Results
April 25, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK