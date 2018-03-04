15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

Snow drifts still causing access issues across East Galway

By GBFM News
March 4, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Snow drifts across East Galway are continuing to cause difficulty on the local road network.

Motorists are being advised to exercise extreme care

The County Council says the full winter service plan route schedule plus an extra 350km of roads have been treated.

Crews are working now on local blockages, with JCBs &Front loaders being used.

Crews are clearing blocked roads in the Ballyshrule area, and will be moving on to Ballinakill shortly.

Many local roads in the Loughrea and Ballinasloe areas remain blocked.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
HSE cancels non urgent surgeries scheduled for tomorrow
University Hospital Galway
March 4, 2018
HSE cancels non urgent surgeries scheduled for tomorrow
March 4, 2018
Galway for Life to host public meeting on protecting the 8th Amendment
March 4, 2018
Weather warning for Galway extended until tomorrow

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 4, 2018
SELFLESS PERRY ­ LOYAL SERVANT OF THE GAME WILL BE MISSED
March 4, 2018
Women’s Madison Finish Ninth in the Track Cycling World Championships
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK