Snooker Fans In For A Treat On June 7th As Steve Davis And Ken Doherty Visit the Black Box

By Sport GBFM
May 9, 2018

Time posted: 3:19 pm

Snooker fans in the city and county are in for a treat on June 7th as two of the greats to play the game in Steve Davis and Ken Doherty will play an exhibition in the Black Box theatre with the event getting underway at 7pm. Both players have won multiple titles between with Davis a winner of the World Championship on six occasions and Doherty, who won both the world Amateur and Professional championship.

There will also be a chance for a couple of lucky audience members to play a frame against Davis and Doherty on the night.

They spoke to John Mulligan

Tickets are €25 with a limited number of €40 VIP tickets available from https://tht.ie/

World-Class Field For Flogas Irish Amateur Open

