Small number of presidential hopefuls pitching to Galway County Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three presidential hopefuls out of the original list of 9 have arrived at County Hall to make their presentations

Marie-Goretti Moylan, Patrick Feeney and Peter Casey will present to the 27 of 39 councillors present.

A revised showed that 6 hopefuls would address the council but so far Gavin Duffy, Gemma O Doherty or Kevin Sharkey have not arrived

Senator Joan Feeman was on the original list but has opted to present to Fingal council which is also meeting today

However her daughter Aisling is at County Hall and is willing to talk to the Galway councillors on her mother’s behalf

County councillors did briefly consider deferring the special meeting when only one candidate had arrived at the start time of noon

In her presentation Athlone native Marie- Goretti Moylan said she wants funding for the Natural History Museum to put a dinosaur on display and wants a study into how people with disabilities can take up sport.

She declined to speak to Galway Bay fm news, as she also did last Thursday when she was presenting to the city councillors

Peter Casey is the next hopeful to take the podium.

Last Thursday, 10 candidates made their presentations to city councillors.

This afternoon any nomination from the city council will be discussed and voted on at the council’s ordinary monthly meeting which gets underway at 4pm.

Any nomination from the County Council will be discussed and voted on at the county council’s meeting this day two weeks Sept 24th.

Meanwhile, former Dragons Den star Sean Gallagher has now received the backing of three local authorities in his bid to become a presidential candidate.

Sean Gallagher received his first two endorsements in the past few hours with Roscommon and Mayo County Councils giving him the nod and Leitrim county council has just endorsed him this lunchtime.

It means he just needs one more in order to get on the ballot paper.

Fellow Dragon Gavin Duffy has one and Senator Joan Freeman also has one.