Sligo councillor elected new Chairperson of Health Forum West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sligo County Councillor Rosaleen O’ Grady has been elected the new chair of the HSE Regional Health Forum West.

The Fianna Fail Councillor succeeds party colleague and Tuam district Councillor Mary Hoade in the position.

Membership of the 40 member forum, which meets to discuss matters relating to health services across the west/north-west, includes 3 Galway city councillors and 5 county councillors.

Councillor Mary Hoade wished her replacement well and noted that Galway is facing significant problems – particularly capacity issues at UHG and inadequate home care services.

