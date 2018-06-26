15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Sligo councillor elected new Chairperson of Health Forum West

By GBFM News
June 26, 2018

Time posted: 4:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sligo County Councillor Rosaleen O’ Grady has been elected the new chair of the HSE Regional Health Forum West.

The Fianna Fail Councillor succeeds party colleague and Tuam district Councillor Mary Hoade in the position.

Membership of the 40 member forum, which meets to discuss matters relating to health services across the west/north-west, includes 3 Galway city councillors and 5 county councillors.

Councillor Mary Hoade wished her replacement well and noted that Galway is facing significant problems – particularly capacity issues at UHG and inadequate home care services.

More at 5

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Open night to discuss development plan for Connemara village
June 26, 2018
Open night to discuss development plan for Connemara village
June 26, 2018
Spiddal teacher has case against energy test site fast-tracked
June 26, 2018
County Council to make submission to Government in bid to increase funding

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 26, 2018
KATIE WALSH RETURNS TO RACING…SORT OF!
June 26, 2018
Ballinrobe Races Ladies Day Preview
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK