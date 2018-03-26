Six selected for McEvoy Trophy

The race for the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit moves to Copt Heath for the Peter McEvoy Trophy (11-12 April) with many of Ireland’s leading boys in action.

The squad selected by the Golfing Union of Ireland includes Luke O’Neill (Connemara) who currently shares top spot alongside Odhran Maguire (Slieve Russell) and Edward Walsh (Mallow) in the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit.

Athenry duo Allan Hill and David Kitt, runner-up at last year’s AIG Irish Amateur Close, will also travel to Copt Heath alongside John Brady (Rosslare) and Charlie Denvir (Elm Park). Denvir is fourth in the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit, just five points behind the leading trio.

Odhran Maguire also makes the trip to the McEvoy Trophy, as does Laytown and Bettystown’s Alex Maguire.

The Peter McEvoy Trophy has become the traditional curtain raiser to the boys’ golf season. The McEvoy is a 72-hole stroke play tournament played over two days. Restricted to 72 players, the top 40 and ties progress to the final 36 holes on day two. There are two previous Irish winners of the event: Gavin Moynihan (2012) and Mark Power (2016).

GUI Squad – Peter McEvoy Trophy, 11-12 April, Copt Heath: John Brady (Rosslare), Charlie Denvir (Elm Park), Allan Hill (Athenry), David Kitt (Athenry), Aaron Marshall (Lisburn), Luke O’Neill (Connemara).