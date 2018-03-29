Six Nations And Triple Crown Trophies To Tour County This Week

The Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies will on show in Clubs around the province starting from tomorrow with Dunmore getting the honour of being the first club in the County to host this special silverware.

Over the following seven days, the silverware will be on display at 24 events including this Saturday’s European Challenge Cup quarter-final between Connacht and Gloucester.

Various Easter Camps and the Women’s Cup Final in the Sportsground on Sunday will also welcome the trophies. And there will be numerous trips to clubs around the province.

Dunmore will be the key Galway venue on Friday before it takes a trip around the rest of the county from Tuesday.

Six Nations and Triple Crown Trophies Galway Tour:



Friday 30th March

Dunmore RFC – 5pm, Dunmore RFC Grounds

Saturday 31st March

European Challenge Cup Quarter-Final – Connacht v Gloucester

Sunday 1st April

Connacht Women’s Cup & Plate Finals in the Sportsground – Clan Bar

1pm Castlebar v Tuam/Galwegians Plate Final

3pm Buccaneers v NUIG Cup Final

Tuesday 3rd April

Oughterard RFC – 12pm, Oughterard RFC

Connemara RFC – 2.30pm, Connemara RFC Clubhouse

An Ghaeltacht RFC – 5.30pm, Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin, Carraroe

Galway City (Connacht Hotel) – 8pm, NUIG RFC, Galway Bay, Corinthians RFC, OLBC RFC, Galwegians RFC

Wednesday 4th April

Corrib RFC – 12pm, Corrib RFC Clubhouse

Tuam RFC – 2.30pm, Tuam RFC Clubhouse

Monivea RFC – 5.30pm, Monivea RFC Venue TBC

Loughrea RFC – 8pm, Loughrea Hotel

Thursday 5th April

Gort RFC – 12pm, Sullivan’s Hotel

Portumna RFC – 2.30pm, Venue TBC

Ballinasloe RFC – 5pm, Ballinasloe RFC Clubhouse