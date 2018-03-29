Six Nations And Triple Crown Trophies To Tour County This Week

The Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies will on show in Clubs around the province starting from tomorrow with Dunmore getting the honour of being the first club in the County to host this special silverware.
Over the following seven days, the silverware will be on display at 24 events including this Saturday’s European Challenge Cup quarter-final between Connacht and Gloucester.
Various Easter Camps and the Women’s Cup Final in the Sportsground on Sunday will also welcome the trophies. And there will be numerous trips to clubs around the province.
Dunmore will be the key Galway venue on Friday before it takes a trip around the rest of the county from Tuesday.
Six Nations and Triple Crown Trophies Galway Tour:
Friday 30th March
Dunmore RFC – 5pm, Dunmore RFC Grounds
Saturday 31st March
European Challenge Cup Quarter-Final – Connacht v Gloucester
Sunday 1st April
Connacht Women’s Cup & Plate Finals in the Sportsground – Clan Bar
1pm Castlebar v Tuam/Galwegians Plate Final
3pm Buccaneers v NUIG Cup Final
Tuesday 3rd April
Oughterard RFC – 12pm, Oughterard RFC
Connemara RFC – 2.30pm, Connemara RFC Clubhouse
An Ghaeltacht RFC – 5.30pm, Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin, Carraroe
Galway City (Connacht Hotel) – 8pm, NUIG RFC, Galway Bay, Corinthians RFC, OLBC RFC, Galwegians RFC
Wednesday 4th April
Corrib RFC – 12pm, Corrib RFC Clubhouse
Tuam RFC – 2.30pm, Tuam RFC Clubhouse
Monivea RFC – 5.30pm, Monivea RFC Venue TBC
Loughrea RFC – 8pm, Loughrea Hotel
Thursday 5th April
Gort RFC – 12pm, Sullivan’s Hotel
Portumna RFC – 2.30pm, Venue TBC
Ballinasloe RFC – 5pm, Ballinasloe RFC Clubhouse