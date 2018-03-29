15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Six Nations And Triple Crown Trophies To Tour County This Week

By Sport GBFM
March 29, 2018

Time posted: 2:38 pm

The Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies will on show in Clubs around the province starting from tomorrow with Dunmore getting the honour of being the first club in the County to host this special silverware.

Over the following seven days, the silverware will be on display at 24 events including this Saturday’s European Challenge Cup quarter-final between Connacht and Gloucester.

Various Easter Camps and the Women’s Cup Final in the Sportsground on Sunday will also welcome the trophies.  And there will be numerous trips to clubs around the province.

Dunmore will be the key Galway venue on Friday before it takes a trip around the rest of the county from Tuesday.

 

Six Nations and Triple Crown Trophies Galway Tour:

Friday 30th March 
Dunmore RFC – 5pm, Dunmore RFC Grounds

Saturday 31st March 
European Challenge Cup Quarter-Final – Connacht v Gloucester

Sunday 1st April 
Connacht Women’s Cup & Plate Finals in the Sportsground – Clan Bar
1pm Castlebar v Tuam/Galwegians Plate Final
3pm Buccaneers v NUIG Cup Final

Tuesday 3rd April 
Oughterard RFC – 12pm, Oughterard RFC
Connemara RFC – 2.30pm, Connemara RFC Clubhouse
An Ghaeltacht RFC – 5.30pm, Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin, Carraroe
Galway City (Connacht Hotel) – 8pm, NUIG RFC, Galway Bay, Corinthians RFC, OLBC RFC, Galwegians RFC

Wednesday 4th April 
Corrib RFC – 12pm, Corrib RFC Clubhouse
Tuam RFC – 2.30pm, Tuam RFC Clubhouse
Monivea RFC – 5.30pm, Monivea RFC Venue TBC
Loughrea RFC – 8pm, Loughrea Hotel

Thursday 5th April 
Gort RFC – 12pm, Sullivan’s Hotel
Portumna RFC – 2.30pm, Venue TBC
Ballinasloe RFC – 5pm, Ballinasloe RFC Clubhouse

Sport
