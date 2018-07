Galway Bay fm newsroom – Six malnourished dogs who were seized by Galway County Council in the past week have died.

They were among a group of 16 puppies who were brought to the Madra kennels in Camus Connemara last Wednesday.

The 16 puppies were found in an abandoned horse trailer at Ballydavid Athenry.

They were aged from 8 to 12 weeks old and were dehydrated and unvaccinated and emaciated according to dog rescue group Madra.

