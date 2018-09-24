Six Connacht Players Named In Irish Womens Squad For November Internationals

Irish Womens Coach Adam Griggs has named his squad for the November internationals against The USA and England. There are six Connacht players in the squad including two members of the U18 Girls squad who won the Interprovincial title two weeks ago. These players have been brought in as development players but may get a chance to play in November. The Connacht players are Laura Feely, Nicole Fowley, Nicola Fryday and Edel McMahon with the development players being Béibhinn Parsons and Aoibheann Reilly. Ireland faces the USA on the 18th of November and England on the 24th.

The Irish Squad Are….

Enya Breen (Bantry Bay/ Munster) *

Anna Caplice (Richmond/IQ Rugby)

Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College RFC/ Leinster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby) *

Daisy Earl (Railway Union/ Leinster) *^

Laura Feely (Galwegians / Connacht)

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/ Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Emma Hoban (St Mary’s College/ Leinster) *

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/ Ulster)

Edel McMahon (Galwegians/ Connacht)

Sarah Mimnagh (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Claire Molloy (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) *

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht) *^

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Aoibheann Reilly (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht) *^

Laura Sheehan ( UL Bohemian/ Munster) *

Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster) *

*Denotes Uncapped at this Level

^ Denotes Development Player

Ireland Women’s Team – November Internationals Fixtures

Ireland Women v USA Women

Energia Park, Dublin.

Sunday 18th November 2018

KO: 1pm

England Women v Ireland Women

Twickenham Stadium, London.

Saturday 24th November 2018

KO: 6.30pm