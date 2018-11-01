15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Site identified for long awaited Inishbofin health centre

By GBFM News
November 1, 2018

Time posted: 1:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A site has been selected for the construction of a long-awaited new health centre on Inishbofin.

Galway West Fianna Fail TD Éamon Ó Cuiv says the site is located adjacent to Inishbofin airstrip and is owned by the state.

A site had previously been identified – but numerous planning setbacks saw the project scrapped and sent back to the drawing board.

The current centre, located in a pre-fab, has been widely slammed as sub-standard and not fit for purpose.

A recent meeting brought together island representatives, the Department of the Gaeltacht and the HSE to discuss the proposed new centre.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
