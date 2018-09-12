15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson highlights case of homeless family forced to sleep in Portiuncula Hospital

By GBFM News
September 12, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson has highlighted the case of a homeless family forced to sleep in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Eoin O Broin says more people will be forced to sleep in hospitals and Garda stations if there isn’t a change in leadership.

He was responding to reports that a family, including 6 children, had been sent by Gardaí to sleep in Portiuncula Hospital last week as they had nowhere else to go.

The story emerged as the party tabled a motion yesterday for Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy to step down.

Deputy O’Broin says this East Galway incident proves the crisis is no longer just a Dublin phenomenon.

