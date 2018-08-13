15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Single-use plastics banned from Galway City Council chamber

By GBFM News
August 13, 2018

Time posted: 5:38 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Single-use plastics are now banned from the Galway City Council chamber.

The motion was proposed by Sinn Fein Councillor Mark Lohan and seconded by Fine Gael Councillor Pearce Flannery.

According to UNESCO there are about 300 million tons of plastic produced every year and only 10 per cent of it is recycled properly.

Councillor Mark Lohan says everyone has the responsibility to be aware of the impact they’re having on the environment and to actively seek to do better.

He says banning single-use plastic in the chamber is a small step to encourage others in the city to do the same.

The Sinn Fein Councillor says it’s vital for Galway locals to protect the Atlantic Ocean.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
