Single largest funding award by EPA to Galway student

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway-based student has been received the largest single funding award from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Dr. Dearbháile Morris from the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at NUI Galway has been awarded 650 thousand euro.

The money will go towards her four year project examining the role the environment plays in bacteria, viruses and parasites changing so that they can resist drug treatments, such as antibiotics.

Antimicrobial resistances is recognised as one of the greatest threats to human health.