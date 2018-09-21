15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Significant step forward for N59 Moycullen by-pass

By GBFM News
September 21, 2018

Time posted: 1:28 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant step forward for the N59 Moycullen bypass.

Contracts have been signed today for the final design of the project – with the appointment of RPS Consulting Engineers by the County Council.

It’s now expected the development – which was greenlit in November 2012 – will move to construction phase sometime next year.

The scheme involves the construction of a 4.3km standard single carriageway road bypass of Moycullen village.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Sean Kyne says it’s a vital project, you can hear him on the 2pm news bulletin…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
Copeland set for debut as Connacht take on the Scarlets in the Sportsground
September 21, 2018
Hundreds of families in Loughrea feel let down by council
September 21, 2018
Dunmore town enhancement works now underway
September 21, 2018
Apology from TG4 over insensitive scheduling of caravan segment

