Significant step forward for N59 Moycullen by-pass

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant step forward for the N59 Moycullen bypass.

Contracts have been signed today for the final design of the project – with the appointment of RPS Consulting Engineers by the County Council.

It’s now expected the development – which was greenlit in November 2012 – will move to construction phase sometime next year.

The scheme involves the construction of a 4.3km standard single carriageway road bypass of Moycullen village.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Sean Kyne says it's a vital project