Over the Line - Sport

Significant step forward for major sports complex in Tuam

By GBFM News
October 15, 2018

Time posted: 6:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant step forward for plans to build a major sports complex in Tuam.

The development – costed at several million euro – would be a multi-sports development that would include a range of playing pitches and facilities.

These would include an all-weather GAA pitch and athletics stadium as well as dedicated pitches for camogie, ladies football and Tuam Stars.

Local sporting consortium ‘We Are Tuam’ is leading the project and has now agreed a land purchase for a 30 acre parcel of land in the town centre.

The project will be delivered in a number of stages – and it’s hoped fundraising will support 25 percent of the total cost, with the rest to come from Government.

Pierce O’ Callaghan of ‘We Are Tuam’ says the project aims to restore Tuam to its former sporting glory.

