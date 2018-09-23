15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Significant roadworks to get underway on N84

By GBFM News
September 23, 2018

Time posted: 1:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Significant road improvement works are set to get underway on two sections of the N84 from tomorrow morning.

The works will take place along a 500 metre stretch at Balrickard – and a further 1 thousand metre stretch at Bunnaconeen.

The project involves the evening of the road surface, road markings, access and accommodation works, traffic management and drainage and ancillary road works.

It’s expected the work will take about 3 months to complete.

Meanwhile, motorists are being advised to expect delays on the N66 at Castledaly, Kilchreest from tomorrow morning.

It’s as two-day resurfacing works are carried out between 7.30am and 7pm tomorrow and Tuesday.

